Film Clips: Nov. 2, 2017

Cheshire, Ohio Not Rated

A big utility company, America Electric Power, chose a small town on the Ohio River in Cheshire, Ohio, as the site for a coal-fired power plant. The obsolescent technology resulted in smoke-bellowing stacks that loom ominously over the bucolic setting in this documentary by Eve Morgenstern. The film is comprised in part by interviews with elderly residents whose homes were razed to make way for the plant. Morgenstern will be on hand to discuss the film after a screening hosted by the Clean Power Coalition-Southeast Wisconsin.

6:30 p.m., Nov. 8, River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Racine.

Thor: Ragnarok PG-13

The gods of old were prototypes for our society’s superheroes—a consideration not lost on Messrs. Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and company when they decided to admit the ancient Norse gods into the Marvel pantheon. Thor: Ragnarok, the latest movie adaptation, plays the gods and their sagas for laughs while maintaining serious story thrust through a sequence of SFX spectacles. The all-star cast is headed by hunky Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Tom Hiddleston as his tricky brother, Loki, Anthony Hopkins as the aged one-eyed Odin and Cate Blanchett as the evil threat to Asgard, Hela. Dr. Strange and Bruce Banner (The Incredible Hulk) turn up, as well; clues to the direction of later sequels.