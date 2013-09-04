Film Clips: Sept. 5

Riddick R

Vin Diesel believed in this threequel when major studios did not, prompting the star to mortgage his home for movie-making funds. He returns to the Pitch Black role that propelled him to fame—a shiny-eyeballed character able to see in the dark. Riddick, left for dead on a scorched planet with only his reptilian-dog for a companion, activates a beacon that summons both mercenaries and bounty hunters. It’s a risky maneuver, but Riddick’s only shot to escape unstoppable predators that are soon to be released from a long hibernation. Diesel’s humorous line delivery eases slow pacing during the second act. However, when the beasts are finally released, it’s all about thrills and chills. (Lisa Miller)