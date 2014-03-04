Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar. 4

×

■ Burton and Taylor

Helena Bonham Carter is magnificent—and well out of her recent wacko-role comfort zone—as Elizabeth Taylor in this believable dramatization of a troubled 1983 Broadway run with Richard Burton. Her Taylor is emotionally demanding and alcohol frazzled; Dominic West is credible as Burton, playing the role with willful intelligence. In Burton and Taylor , Liz tries to pick up the tangled personal and professional threads with her former lover and partner. Dick had already moved on.

■ Diana

Although Naomi Watts is unconvincing as Princess Diana, the film by director Oliver Hirschbiegel ( Downfall ) captures the royal celebrity bubble she inhabited. Written by playwright Stephen Jeffreys from a book on Diana’s affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, Diana imagines the guises and disguises of her covert romance. Naveen Andrews (“Lost”) gives a good performance as Khan, a thoughtful man unimpressed with Diana’s stardom but ultimately frustrated by the impossible glare of publicity.

■ Amber Alert

From Blair Witch through Paranormal Activity , faux “found footage” films have usually been associated with horror. In Amber Alert , the horror is distinctly human. A couple of fun-loving 20-somethings, making an audition video for a reality TV show, notice a car on the freeway that corresponds to the wanted vehicle on an amber alert warning. They follow the driver; the police prove inadequate; suspense and panic mount; and moral issues of responsibility are parsed.