10 Cloverfield Lane: The Music

Thesound of the world after it ended through some unfathomable disaster—that’swhat Bear McCreary seems to be after in 10 Cloverfield Lane: Music from theMotion Picture Soundtrack. According to the unusually extensive essay tucked intothe CD booklet, the composer (“The Walking Dead”) was hired before the film wascast, giving him ample time to work out the mood with director Dan Trachtenberg.





Asort of sequel to Cloverfield (2008), 10 Cloverfield Lane is the story ofMichelle, a woman who awakens in a cellar with a man who insists that theapocalypse has occurred above ground. McCreary provides a tone of symphonicunease and uncertainty not unlike Danny Elfman. He also conjures up someunusual tonalities through a bass-heavy homemade instrument called the blasterbeam (described as resembling a 15-foot long pedal steel guitar) and themetallic tones of a Turkish string instrument, the yali tanbur.