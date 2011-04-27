Another Masterpiece?

With the revived “Upstairs Downstairs” just behind us, PBS’ Masterpiece Classics returns to 1930s England—but at opposite ends of the country—with “South Riding.” Based on Winifred Holtby’s 1936 novel, the three-part mini-series sets its go-girls story in the beautiful if a bit desolate landscape of small town Yorkshire.

A local woman, Sarah (Maxwell Martin), returns home after a long absence to become the progressive headmistress of the girls’ school. Her big ideals—“Question everything! Question authority!”—threatens to shake up the status quo, especially the bitter squire, Robert (David Morrissey), a widower and war veteran struggling to maintain his genteel station during the Great Depression. “Half-baked Bolshevist” he calls Sarah. But will attraction overcome repulsion? Will they fall in love?

As always in top drawer British television, the acting is deeply felt and well thought out with every character coming fully to life. Episode one airs 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1 on MPTV Channel 36.1.