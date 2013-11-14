Me and the Boss

Fans always have their reasons, and they often suppose that their particular fandom, whether for Star Wars or the Packers, is particular in intensity or devotion. Bruce Springsteen fans are no different, and they have some good reasons for singling out their man—starting with those three and a half hour concerts.

Ridley Scott co-produced the documentary Springsteen & I , comprised mostly of comments by the Boss’ fans on their fandom and their memories of Bruce (like sex, everyone recalls their first time). Fans of all ages and many countries offer their own words on what Springsteen means to them. “Joy-Passion-Memories” says one. “Hope-Heart-Perspective” offers another. Another adds that Springsteen “taught me how to be a decent man” through his songs and example.

No documentary on the Boss can escape the responsibility of showing concert footage. Springsteen & I intersperses concerts from many times and places, including that “Dancing in the Dark” schtick with random women from the front row. But the best footage comes in scratchy black-and-white from the ‘70s, including a solo “Growing Up” exposing his Dylan roots, and a “Candy’s Room” showing the E Street Band as I remember them best—young, hungry, vital and unpretentiously intense.