Movie remakes are dodgy business, yet every now and then a remake works artistically—and finds a new audience. Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) belongs on the short list of recent successes. Of course, a sequel to the remake was inevitable.

In this summer’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes , the apes are well on their way to dominance—at least in the San Francisco Bay area. The music from the film, by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (released on CD by Sony Classical), quotes from the scary strings of Gyorgy Ligeti (heard on 2001: A Space Odyssey ) and the anvil choruses of Richard Wagner. It shoots for bucolic moments of rest in between the heart-pounding urgency of apes scrambling to battle with the remaining bands of hard-pressed humans.

As in many contemporary world conflicts, reasonable minds could find compromise, but in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, humans and simians number hard-liners in their ranks. The music helps tell the tale.