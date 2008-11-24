Funkadelic Mothership

America wanted to be one nation under a groove during the Bicentennial Year and in music, George Clinton worked hard to make the dream a reality. In 1976 Clinton, already an R&B veteran, reached a career peak at the helm of Parliament Funkadelic. The Mothership Connection Live 1976, out now on DVD, is an audio-visual record of a concert by the funky touring band at its peak.

Aided by elaborated stage props and costumes, Clinton purveyed a fusion of what many saw as opposites, hard rock and soul, and wrapped it in a gonzo sci-fi Afro-centric pop mythology. The Mothership Connection shows P-Funk as Sun Ra for the arena rock generation.