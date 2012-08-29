Who's That Girl Who Walked into the Bar?

The girl (Carla Gugino) who walks into the first of many nightspots in the chatty, episodic, tartly amusing indie comedy <em>A Girl Walks Into a Bar </em>says she's a professional killer. Her client (Zachary Quinto), surprised that she's a woman, is a dentist out to kill his wife. Their encounter touches off a chain of events over the course of a single LA night. Directed and written by Sebastian Gutierrez, <em>A Girl Walks into a Bar</em> works as a mischievous feminist comedy about loathsome, sex-obsessed loser guys as well as a spoof of contemporary crime dramas. It includes several excellent small performances, including Danny DeVito's turn as a gruffly congenial kingpin. <em>A Girl Walks into a Bar </em>is out on Blu-ray and DVD.