Milwaukee Film’s Opening Night

At this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, it’s a short walk from the Sept. 25 opening night film to the opening night party. Screening at the Oriental Landmark Theatre, 1971 is a documentary about the Edward Snowdens of the analogue era—a group of activists who exposed an FBI surveillance scheme in the early ‘70s. Director Johanna Hamilton is scheduled to attend. The party is just around the corner at UWM’s Kenilworth Square East and will feature several floors of fun, complete with trailers from this year’s festival and a dance party.

1971 will be screened 7 p.m., Sept. 25 at the Oriental. The opening night party runs 9-11:30 p.m. at Kenilworth Square East, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. The party is free to opening night ticket and MFF pass holders, $8 for Milwaukee Film Members and $10 for the general public.

Tickets for the 2014 Milwaukee Film Festival go on sale today. They can be purchased in the lobby of the Oriental Theatre, by phone at (414) 727-8468 or online at http://mkefilm.org/calendar/?v=guide-grid A 25 cent per ticket surcharge is added to all online orders.