Milwaukee Musicians Band Together

Jeff Castelaz was one of Milwaukee\'s best rock critics in the early \'90s before going into music management and moving to LA. After his six-year old, Pablo Thraikill Castelaz, died of cancer, he organized the Pablove Foundation to help fund cancer research. Last year\'s Turner Hall benefit for the foundation was recorded for a DVD, the Pablove Benefit Concert. The performances are interspersed by interviews with Castelaz, who proves an articulate spokesman for his cause. Many of the musicians who contributed to the concert were associates of his from the early \'90s alt scene, including the Gufs, the Mike Benign Compulsion, the Lackloves and Willy Porter, but some younger bands also joined the lineup. It was an evening of local music for a global cause.

