Moonstruck Romance

Cher was never so charismatic on screen as in Moonstruck. Director Norman Jewison's 1987 comedy (out on Blu-ray) had a little touch of golden age Hollywood in its story of star-crossed (moon-crossed?) romance in the heart of New York's Italian community. A very young Nicholas Cage plays the angry, tormented brother of Cher's dubious fiancé in full-on Method mode and Olympia Dukakis is magisterial as Cher's mother. The moon is a metaphor for the madness of human emotions and the hope that true love will find itself despite the odds.