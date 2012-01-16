Remembering Chuck Hedges

<p> Milwaukee jazz fans compared clarinetist Chuck Hedges to Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. Perhaps staying in Milwaukee was the reason he wasn't as widely knownalong with being born toward the end of the swing era. But the world's loss was our benefit. Hedges was a mainstay of the local jazz scene for decades before his death in 2010. His last band, the Milwaukee Connection, continues his legacy with a DVD/CD set, <em>Live, A Tribute to Chuck Hedges</em>. </p> <p>The DVD, shot at a concert by the Madison Jazz Society, finds the band in fine form. The players make their music look easy, albeit the easy grace is a matter of musicians who have tested their skills for many years. Leading the lively group is Steve Lewandowski, a guitarist steeped in the '50s sounds of Wes Montgomery. The rhythms ride on the playing of bassist George Welland and drummer Jack Carr. Vibraphonist Bob Maynard brings a touch of Red Norvo to the Connection. Ably filling Hedges' spot on clarinet is Chicago's John Blegen. </p> <p> The release party for <em>Live, A Tribute to Chuck Hedges</em> is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Brookfield American Legion Post #449, 3245 N. 124th St. Food will be served from 5-8 p.m. and the band will swing from 8-10 p.m. </p>