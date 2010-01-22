×

The romance ofbeing a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routinefor the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When wefirst meet him in Crazy Heart, Blakeis 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey like water and smokes like a dirtyfireplace. Driving himself in a ’78 Silverado, he pulls into another desolatetown for a bowling-alley gig he can barely finish, disappearing during one ofhis biggest hits to throw up in the alley out back. The anonymous pickup bandcarries the tune in his absence.

The road is onlyleading downhill until Blake meets the woman he hopes will save him, and gets aleg up from the country superstar who got started in his band.

Based on the novelby Thomas Cobb and directed and scripted by Scott Cooper, a newcomer with aneye for the natural beauty of the film’s Southwest setting, Crazy Heart is the story of a rollingstone on a lost highway, a talented singer-songwriter paying the price forliving out the lyrics of his own songs.

Interviewed by asmall-town reporter with a fetching smile, Jean (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Blakerefuses to discuss his broken marriages or his broken relationship with TommySweet (Colin Farrell), the singer he launched into stardom. Soon enough hefalls in love with Jean, played by Gyllenhaal like a coy ray of sunshine, andis offered the opening slot in an arena show by his one-time protégé. The roadto happiness, however, won’t run in a straight line for Blake.

Supported by a capable cast (with Robert Duvall as Blake’s fishingbuddy), a solid screenplay and a batch of good songs by T-Bone Burnett, Bridgesdominates Crazy Heart both as actorand singer. He portrays Blake as a wiry old rooster, tired but too tough andshortsighted to stop his life from going off the road and into the ditch.Despite moments of dry comedy, CrazyHeart is a redemption story that argues convincinglyby narrowlysidestepping the Hollywood clichésthat eventhe crustiest soul can be warmed by the light of people who care.