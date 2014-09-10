Although James Gandolfini was not a one-note actor, he will always be associated with Tony Soprano, the role that gained him fame. Admittedly, his blunt-faced, hulking appearance would have inclined him toward gangsters and tough guys even if “The Sopranos” had never happened. In The Drop , completed before his death last year, Gandolfini plays Marv, a one-time neighborhood kingpin reduced to operating the bar he once owned as a front for Chechen criminals.

As Marv, Gandolfini doesn’t have to say much; his physical presence makes him the natural center of gravity in any room. Marv exudes genial malice while tending bar in rough, working-class Brooklyn and is understandably unhappy in his reduced role as underling to foreign interlopers. Nurturing a convoluted scheme to get back at the Chechens, Marv grasps at a chance to escape a life that has hit dead end.

The Drop ’s star role, however, belongs to Marv’s cousin Bob (Tom Hardy), auxiliary bartender and all around schlep. Bob is the film’s protagonist, a hard-working guy who seldom complains and goes to mass each day for the tidings of peace being proffered. Bob comes across as simple and good hearted; he lets the broke old lady drink for free, to Marv’s annoyance. Rescuing an injured dog from a garbage can on a cold night, he gets to know a woman with a troubled past, Nadia (Noomi Rapace). She draws a psychotic, violent ex-boyfriend into Bob’s circle.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Belgian director Michaël Roskam ( Bullhead ), The Drop makes good use of its rundown urban setting—a place where dreams have diminished, expectations have dimmed and glory days are memories. Dennis Lehane ( Mystic River ) wrote the screenplay from his short story “Animal Rescue,” transferring the locale from Boston to Brooklyn without losing any surface grit or pervasive Catholic guilt. A sturdy crime drama supported by a solid cast, The Drop is the kind of movie American directors once excelled in making. Like the Chechens who pushed out the old Mob, the foreigners have taken the field.