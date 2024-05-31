Five Special, Big Screen Movies Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

× Expand Photo © 20th Century Fox John Wayne and Steve Forrest in ‘The Longest Day’ John Wayne and Steve Forrest in ‘The Longest Day’

On June 6, 1944, 80 years ago, the world stood still. It was the day massive military forces of the United States, Great Britain and Canada attacked Nazi Germany on the Normandy beaches in France. It was D-Day in World War II.

And as is always the case to commemorate special occasions in history, Hollywood over the years offered up special films, featuring big stars, surrounding the day. And several were pure blockbusters. Three of my five choices are in starkly realistic black and white—a creative process featuring innovative shadows and dramatic lighting effects. Yet, each of the five is a watershed of filmmaking.

So here they are: five fantastic films I feel accurately address the excitement of what occurred before, on, and after D-Day. They were, quite simply, the best:

D-Day the Sixth of June (1956): A well-framed study of plans in London for D-Day, with great action scenes preceded by romance. Robert Tayor, Dana Wynter, Edmond O’Brien, Richard Todd, Jerry Paris, Robert Gist and John Williams accurately portray their tensions. Willliams—as Wynter’s British retired-military father—disapproves of her love for the American Taylor, as her husband (Todd), is missing in battle. O’Brien is outstanding as Taylor’s ambitious commanding officer angling for promotion. The love scenes between Taylor and the beautiful Wynter—and Todd’s eventual return—were heart-rending. Tingling.

Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel (1951): James Mason skillfully captures the essence of German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, who gained fame in North Africa in World War II. After a British commando asked if they’d killed him in a night raid, Rommel’s aide (Richard Boone) snarled: “Are you serious, Englishman!” And following his creative desert exploits, Rommel locked horns with Adolf Hitler (Luther Adler) who puts him in charge of defending the expected D-Day invasion. But he disagrees with Field Marshal Gerd von Rundstedt (Leo G. Carroll) over defense strategy. Rommel later is executed for his role in the failed attempt to assassinate Hitler. Strong support by Jessica Tandy, George McCready, Cedric Hardwicke, Everrett Sloan, Eduard Franz, Willliam Reynolds, Peter van Eyck, John Hoyt, Desmond Young and Boone. Stunning.

The Longest Day (1962): Clearly, the biggest, best, most brilliant and action-packed Hollywood classic about D-Day. Nominated for five Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and winning for special effects and cinematography. Featured a memorable musical score. Directed by Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton and Bernhard Wicki, this spectacular film carefully examined the planning for D-Day—and the event itself—in exquisite detail. Its honest examination of German officers remains unsurpassed, along with incredible battle scenes.

Many international stars include John Wayne, Rod Steiger, Robert Ryan, Henry Fonda, Peter Lawford, Robert Mitchum, Richard Beymer, Sean Connery, Eddie Albert, Curt Jergens, Robert Wagner, Red Buttons, Mel Ferrer, Gert Frobe, Peter van Eyck, Richard Burton, Hans Christian Blech, Jeffrey Hunter, Roddy McDowell, Sal Mineo, Wolfgang Priess, Arletty, Irina Demick, Andre Bourvil, Paul Anka, George Segal, Ray Danton, Steve Forrest, Tom Tryon, Gert Frobe, Fabian Forte, Leo Genn, Henry Grace, Richard Todd, Alexander Knox, Christian Marquand, Paul Hartman, Tommy Sands, Dewey Martin, Ron Randell, Richard Munch, Kenneth More, Donald Huston, Paul Hartman and more. Overwhelming.

Saving Private Ryan (1998): Nominated for five Oscars and winner for Best Director (Steven Spielberg) cinematography and editing, this trenchant combat drama features very explicit battle scenes storming the Normandy beaches. Story revolves around an Army captain (Tom Hanks) and his seven-man squad seeking a private whose three brothers have been killed. Their mission is to send him home. Heroism in battle is presented in harrowing, unvarnished fashion in color. Notable cast includes Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, Barry Pepper, Dennis Farina, Vin Diesel, Matt Damon, Adam Goldberg and Dale Dye. Shattering.

36 Hours (1964): Along with 1951’s Decision Before Dawn and 1965’s Morituri—neither about D-Day—this fine, war-time spy flick is full of twists and turns, and remains my all-time fave of the genre. Suspenseful from start to finish, star James Garner (as an important American intelligence officer) on June 5, is drugged and kidnapped in England by Nazi agents, and flown to a post-World War II American rest camp in Germany. Except the war is still on and the phony camp is run by Nazi soldiers disguised as Americans. German doctor (Rod Taylor)—raised in America—is given 36 hours to find from the brainwashed Garner, where and when D-Day will occur. He successfully drugs Garner, ages his appearance, convinces him that it’s 1946—and America won the war. Assisted by American-looking newspapers and phony radio broadcasts, Taylor nearly pulls it off. Support by Eva Marie Saint, Werner Peters, Celia Lovsky, Alan Napier, Sig Ruman, John Banner and Henry Rowland. Scalding.

Each of these films is well-worth watching and are occasionally shown on cable TV’s Turner Classic Movies. Watch them when you can.