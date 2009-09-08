×

If you ask Milwaukeeresidents about film around town, many people will point you in the directionof the nearest multiplex playing the latest Hollywoodoffering. But, fact is, there are many fans and producers of progressive cinemain the city. Skeptics need only look to the Milwaukee Short Film Festival(MFSS), now on the brink of its 11th year. More than 40 films will be screenedat three different city venues over three days. The festival features filmsfrom all over the United States,including several from Milwaukee,as well as many from international filmmakers. Not bad for a festival thatbegan as a showing of films on public access television.

From small-screen beginnings, the Milwaukee ShortFilm Festival has grown into an event of national acclaim and internationalrecognition. Ross Bigley, a graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art & Designand director of the MSFF (operating under the nonprofit Milwaukee IndependentFilm Society), estimates that more than 200 films were submitted to this year’sfestival. This is significant, considering that the submission number usuallyhovers around 80 and in only a couple of years has gone upward of 100. With somany submissionsand so many of high qualityfrom all over the world, decidingwhich ones will be screened at the festival can be an arduous chore. “We had somany good films that we had to say ‘no’ to. It’s like this one great 20-minutefilm from France or twofilms from Milwaukeethat won’t get in,” Bigley says.

The 11th annual festival runs Friday through Sunday,Sept. 11-13. Sensing the need for growth, Bigley moved MSFF out of its singlespace at the Times Cinema and into three different screening venues. Thefestival begins Friday at the Eisner Museum of Advertising& Design. Saturday’s films will be screened at the Milwaukee Art Museum’sLubar Auditorium. The festival will wrap on Sunday at the Oriental Theatre. Theopening-night selections at the EisnerMuseum will incorporate the festival’sfirst-ever Pace-Setter Award, presented to Mark Metcalf and Kathy Fischer fortheir accomplishments and contributions to the medium of film in Milwaukee. A short filmdirected by Fischer called How to NotKill Everyone, featuring Metcalf, will be shown this night.

Bigley believes this year’s festival contains itsstrongest lineup and touts a wide range of films that have something foreveryone. Interesting selections include a student film from Spain, shot in New York, called Basket Bronx, and a documentary with Natalie Merchant called No Good Reason. Also included are apuppet film and more animation than in previous years. Using a scoring system,industry judges will determine the artistic merit of the selections and pickthe Best Film and Honorary Mention. Awards will also be given for BestDirector, Best Actor or Best Ensemble and the Best Wisconsin Film.

A complete list of the films and ticket informationcan be found at www.milwaukeeindependentfilmsociety.org.