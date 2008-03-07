MUST SEE CINEMA - The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward

This week's MUST SEE CINEMA film comes to us on DVD, since the new offerings in cinema bring us very little to salivate over.

I have yet to see the critically lauded, yet little seen, second film from Andrew Dominik, whose debut film was the Australian, Eric Bana career launcher Chopper. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford stars the titular, respectively, Brad Pitt and Cassey Afleck. Casey Affleck who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayel of the coward who killed Jesse James.

Primarily lauded for its risky script, sumptuous cinematography and fine acting performances, Jesse James is one of the most acclaimed Westerns in years.

I will be back on Monday with a review.