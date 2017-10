Rest easy fellow Bourne Supremacy and Bourne Ultimatum lovers, according Variety star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass have agreed to return for a fourth installment of the Bourne franchise, the greatest action film series of all time.

This week's Variety reported in article entitled THE RE-BORN IDENTITY, "Shmuger and Linde landed Paul Greengrass and Matt Damon for a fourth Bourne movie, even though the director and star seemed ready to wrap it up after three pics."