How to Train Your Dragon

×

Dragons are usuallydepicted as fire-breathing beasts, sharp in tooth and claw and fierce intemper. In some societies they symbolize evil; everywhere they pose a reminderof the primeval, reptilian ooze from which our world emerged. In most mythsthey don’t coexist easily with humanity, if they coexist at all. But what ifdragons are just misunderstood?

In the DreamWorksanimated feature How to Train YourDragon, the scaly flying beasts can getalong with us, if only we extend the hand of friendship. Based on the popularchildren’s story by Cressida Cowell, the scenario gives computer animatorsplenty of room for fiery pyrotechnics and flights of fancy. The moral of thestory, that kindness can bridge the deepest chasms of hatred and mistrust, hasbeen preserved, wrapped in a humorous, family-friendly guise.

The story’s hero, aViking teenager called Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel), is misunderstood anddecidedly different from the other kids who dwell on the rocky island of Berk. The locals claw a living from thestormy sea in their longboats, battling all the while against the assaults ofdragons that swoop down on their village by night. Boys are expected to becomewarriors, dragon slayers, but Hiccup is slight of build anddreamy-eyedespecially when he gazes upon the cute blonde, Astrid (AmericaFerrera), a girl determined to be as tough as any of the boys.

The kids poke fun atHiccup and the adults roll their eyes. He’s a grave disappointment to hishorn-helmeted dad, the barrel-chested Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), whowishes he had sired a red-blooded Viking instead of a wimp. One day Hiccupcomes upon a wounded dragon in the woods. The boy wants to prove his manhood byslaying the helpless beast, but can’t bring himself to kill the sad-eyedcreature. After much initial mistrust, the rather feline dragon becomes hisbest friend.

It’s curious that theadult Vikings all speak in deep Scottish accents while their children talk likesmart-alecky American teens. Likewise, the plot development has a couple ofpatchy spots. But in the context of the movie’s intentions, these are smallpoints. Hiccup is a believable adolescent (in 2010 America, if not medievalScandinavia) and the animated story is vivid and always in motion, offeringcandy for the eyes of children, a message they can take to heart and anentertaining diversion that won’t insult the intelligence of adults. n