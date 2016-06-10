Five Brew Fests You Must Attend this Summer

× Expand Photo via Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival Facebook

If there's two things Wisconsinites love, it's drinking and festivals. Whoever decided to put the two together into brew fests was a genius. Here are five local beer festivals beer fans shouldn't miss.

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, June 18

The Wisconsin Brewers Guild puts on this annual festival in mid to late June at Bayshore Town Center. It's an outdoor fest which takes over the main square and streets of the mall (yet somehow manages to keep the stores in that area open). Unusual for most beer festivals, this one includes food, and unlimited amounts. The schtick is that each brewer is teamed with a local restaurant, who serves food that compliments their brews as a pairing. I'm not so sure anyone really cares about the pairings though; you'll see people walking around with all kinds of food at all different brewers. Either way, this is a fest for food lovers as well as beer people. Regular tickets are a steal at $45 with unlimited beer and food samplings. VIP tickets are $65, and food lover's tickets (DD) are $25. This is my personal favorite beer fest, so I'll see you there.

Border War Beer Fest, June 25

I don't know about you, but I love ragging on the flatlanders that come up from Illinois and take over our Lake Geneva and Door County all summer long. There's friendly ribbing on both sides of the border, as well as tasty beer. So why not hold a brew fest near the border of WI and IL and let the people decide which state has better brews? There's only about 30 breweries, but that's because they're quality small brewers, like Mob Craft, Brenner and Revolution. It's at Harbor Park in Kenosha for lovely views of the lake. You can even bring in your own bottled water and snacks. So go cheer on your state! Tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $79 and include early admission, VIP “bunker,” and a $10 souvenir voucher.

Firkin Fest, July 23

Firkin Fest is the beer fest for beer nerds or that friend of yours that thinks anything on tap at your local tavern is swill. There are about 150 brews to try, but the real draw are the firkins. About 50 of the cask conditioned ales and ciders will be available for tasting, making this fest unique. It takes place at Cathedral Square Park, where space always seems at a premium, so it gets crowded. It's also relatively late in the day, from 4-7:30pm, which is unusual among outdoor fests. General admission tickets to this one are $49. VIP tickets are $80 and include early entry, some complimentary food, a t-shirt and tasting of rare brews only for VIP ticket holders.

Milwaukee Brewfest, July 30

If you're like every Milwaukeean, you love hanging out at the lakefront, and a bonus if it's for a festival. That's why the location of Milwaukee Brewfest can't be beat: It's at McKinley Park right on the lakeshore. There's even a “designated lakefront seating area” for when you cannot find seating in the tent (and you won't be able to). There will be approximately 300 beers, ciders and meads from over 60 breweries for sampling. The area is large, so there's enough space for two music stages. If you're not into polka at the beer garden, head over to the other stage and see who's playing. Some of the more sought-after brews are tapped on a schedule, so you can be sure you get to taste some. Tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $75 and include early admission, lounge, food samples and special limited edition brews.

Great Lakes Brew Fest, September 17

This is one of the largest—if not the largest—beer festival in southeastern Wisconsin. About 100 breweries are represented, with over 400 beers and craft sodas for sampling. This is a fest where there's no way you can try every brew offered, though I'm sure some people try (don't try). It's held at the Racine Zoo as a benefit for the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, an all-ages co-ed corps focused on mentorship and education, who will be performing during the fest. Breweries are represented from all over the country, plus a “Home Brew Island” will feature local home brewers groups. The fest runs from 3-6:30pm, with VIP ticket holders allowed in an hour early. Tickets are $50; $89 for VIP.

Upcoming Beer and Dining Events:

June 10-12: Pridefest at the Summerfest grounds. Headliners include Sarah Silverman, Blondie and GGOOLLDD. Tickets are $17.

June 11: Sierra Nevada Beer Camp at Veteran's Park. Ninety-nine breweries, live music, food trucks presented by the Wisconsin Brewers Guild. Tickets $50.

June 11: Fat Tire Tour of Milwaukee. A huge group bicycle ride covering 20 miles over 6 hours, with stops all over the city for drinking beer. Tickets $50.