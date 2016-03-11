Where to Get Great Reubens Around MKE

× Expand Rochester Deli, Facebook

With St. Patrick's Day looming next week, many people will be hankering for corned beef. I don't know about you, but I prefer to eat my corned beef on a sandwich as opposed to straight out of a pot of boiling water with a a chunk of cabbage. Luckily, lots of restaurants in Milwaukee and its suburbs serve great Reuben sandwiches, consisting of corned beef piled on rye bread with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Here are some of the best places to get your fix before St. Patrick's Day.

More like giant chunks of corned beef than slices, no one can complain that there's not enough meat on the Reubens at McBob's. The Washington Heights Irish pub is well known for their corned beef and rightly so. The meat is juicy, supple and piled high on their sandwiches. Instead of the usual 1000 Island, McBob's Reuben uses horseradish mustard along with kraut and Swiss on toasted rye. You can get the same chunky corned beef on a half-pound burger called the highlander, or if you're around for breakfast or brunch, on eggs benedict or in a hash. Corned beef knows no bounds at McBob's.

Jake's Deli on North Ave. has been operating since 1955, thanks mostly to the popularity of its homemade corned beef, cooked fresh every day. There's also a few local celebrities who have frequented the deli over the years, including Bud Selig, who at one point actually invested in the business. You don't have to be famous to enjoy their classic Reuben though, filled with sliced corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese and kraut. This is one of the few places you can get extra lean corned beef, if that's your kind of thing. If you're the frugal type, you can even get corned beef by the pound and construct your own Reubens at home. Two other locations have recently opened, one in Grand Avenue mall and one in Southridge mall.

This deli has two locations in Shorewood and Fox Point where you can get classic corned beef sandwiches—including the Reuben—in a no frills diner-like atmosphere. The beef is sliced and just barely falling apart as it's loaded onto grilled rye bread with Swiss and kraut. The 1000 Island dressing here is served on the side so you decide how much you like. You can also get burgers and hot dogs styled as Reubens, topped with corned beef and the usual fixings. For breakfast, try the corned beef hash and cheddar omelet.

The corned beef at this restaurant and bar in Mequon is cooked so long it ends up in chunks and shreds on your Reuben rather than actual slices, but that just ensures it's as tender as can be. You can get their homemade corned beef in a classic Reuben with kraut, Swiss and 1000 Island, or you can get it in any number of other menu creations. Ever had a Reuben in eggroll or quesadilla form? Now you can. Both are better than they sound, so give them a try if you're feeling adventurous. Mini Reuben sliders are also offered, in case you and three friends just want a taste of corned beef. Don't miss their Thursday special of two Reubens for $15.

This little New York style deli is located in the heart of downtown Waukesha, so it's a bit of a drive for Milwaukeeans, but totally worth it for their famous corned beef. It's hand cut into thick slabs and piled onto marble rye bread with Swiss, kraut, 1000 Island and horseradish for a little extra kick. The whole thing then gets griddled so it's crunchy on the outside and full of melty goodness in the middle. You can also get a half-pound of corned beef served with mustard and horseradish on caraway rye, just like those famous delis in New York. And if you happen to visit on a Friday, try the fried cod Reuben. It replaces the corned beef with Italian breaded cod for a pescetarian twist.

