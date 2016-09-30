Milwaukee Area Oktoberfest 2016 Events

Sept 29-Oct 2: MKE Oktoberfest. This downtown event takes place on the grounds of the Marcus Center and directly across the river at Pere Marquette Park. A market, a polka mass, live glockenspiel and exhibit from the Milwaukee County Historical Society about beer history in MKE. Music from The Squeezettes, Ed Wagner's Brass Band, Polka Kings, The Love Monkeys, Austrian Express and Polka Floyd. Food from Saz's, Old German Beer Hall and Usinger's. Beer from Hacker Pschorr, Paulaner and Hofbrau.

Sept 30-Oct 2: TapToberfest at The Brass Tap in Greenfield. This 2nd annual street party will have a live music and beer tent with 30 German/Oktoberfest beers on tap. Music includes Hot Sauce, The Eddie Butts Band, and U2 Zoo. A farmer's market, food trucks, beer tasting, bags tournament, beer pong contest and kids activities also available.

Oct 1: Oktoberfest at the Iron Horse Hotel. Polka music, pretzels and beer in the lobby of the hotel. Wear lederhosen and get a free shot.

Oct 2: Oktoberfest at Christ the King Lutheran Church. The 2nd annual Oktoberfest at this Delafield church will feature an outdoor worship service, polka music by the Tom Brusky Band, an appearance by the Klement's Racing Sausages, pumpkin painting and costume contest. Brats, pretzels and beer will be available at 11am.

Oct 8-9: Cedarburg Oktoberfest. Head to the giant tent in the Community Center parking lot in downtown Cedarburg. Entertainment from Pommersche Tanzdeel Dancers, Tuba Dan, the Alte Kameraden Band, D'Lustig'n Wendlstoana Dancers, Cedarburg Civic Band and a live glockenspiel show. Food and drink include sauerbraten, weiner schnitzel, currywurst and beers from Hofbrau, Hacker Pschorr and Leinenkugel. There will also be a marketplace and car show. Admission and parking are free.

Oct 13-16: Milwaukee Oktoberfest. One of the biggest celebrations, this event is in its 7th year and takes place in Veteran's Park. There will be a ceremonial keg tapping at 5pm on the 13th for free beer, while supplies last. Live polka bands, a bags tournament, weiner dog racing, a Miss Oktoberfest competition, brat eating competition, stein hoisting contest, beer samplings and a 5k run/walk. Admission is free, with part of the proceeds of beer sales going to the Hunger Task Force.

Oct 14-16: Oktoberfest Artisan Fair at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. An art and handcraft fair with a beer garden. Music from Ed Hause Band, The Squeezettes, and Vern and the Originals. Friday fish fry and Sunday champagne brunch available. Enter the torte baking contest or reserve a front row table for The Squeezettes in the beer garden.

Read more Brew City Booze articles from Lacey Muszynski here.