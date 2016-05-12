Milwaukee's Best Patios for Drinking

× Expand Iron Horse Hotel, Facebook

As unlikely as it may seem right now, summer will eventually make an appearance in Milwaukee. So when those couple months of hot, sunny days finally get here, we take advantage of them as best we can--by drinking outside. Here are some of the best patios to get your drink on.

The Backyard is for those people who don't have a yard, or don't want to clean up in order to have company over for a cookout. Simply move your party to The Backyard in Bay View and you'll feel like you're in your second home. Bring the dogs, they're welcome (with a leash and proper clean up!). Bring some lawn games and chairs. Even bring some brats or steaks for the grill, you can use the ones provided. And if you'd rather join someone else's party, just head there and make friends; it's pretty easy to do. There's lots of events planned in the yard too, from food truck nights to movies on the huge projection screen. They've got a long happy hour and great drink specials all the time.

Barnacle Bud's used to be more of a hidden gem, but now everyone seems to know about it. Getting there can be an adventure if you've never been before, navigating the warehouses and huge boat trailers parked in the lot. That only serves to make it feel like an exclusive little club though, one that serves up grouper sandwiches and dumpster punch in mason jars. The place—which is mostly patio—is hopping in summer with Milwaukeeans looking for a taste of Key West. The river view is interesting, if not the most scenic or great-smelling all the time, but that never stops anyone from enjoying any number of tropical punch drinks.

Though this is technically a hotel bar and patio, it doesn't really feel like it, thanks to the homey, rustic appeal of the Iron Horse Hotel. It's pretty huge, with lots of comfy couches, tables and flowers planted everywhere. Triangular canopies provide some shade on those super hot days. It's tucked away next to the 6th St. viaduct and next to train tracks, lending interesting architectural details. Somehow, it's still quieter than you'd think. A full bar is available, but check out the cocktail menu for interesting takes on palomas, sangria and mules. Those are bound to make you peckish, so try something from their substantial patio menu of snacks, sandwiches and pizzas.

There aren't a ton of rooftop patios in Milwaukee, so the one at Benelux in the Third Ward stands out. It's mostly filled with tables for dining (and people eating a meal), but don't feel afraid to grab a tall table for snacks and drinks. You could spend an hour reading through the beer book, so grab a familiar tap while you browse for something new. One of the best times to enjoy the patio is during brunch, when you can sip one of their many styles of bloody marys in the sunshine—I like the Southsider and the Milwaukeean.

There's a ton of beer gardens that have popped up in Milwaukee County Parks over the years: Estabrook, Hoyt, Humboldt, South Shore Terrace and the traveling beer garden trucks that move around the city. They're all pretty similar in focus: great beer in large amounts to be enjoyed in a raucous, friendly atmosphere. They all have different beers and food menus, so check them out to see which is the best fit for you. Humboldt Park, for example, has many St. Francis brews, plus crafts from Karben4 and MobCraft. Estabrook Park offers the most German experience, offering Hofbrau beers and German food. Head to the nearest beer garden and you won't be disappointed.

