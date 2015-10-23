Where to Party This Halloween

Photo Credit: City of Milwaukee, Flickr CC

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year and it's the end of Daylight Savings Time, so you get lots of time for revelry. Some MKE area restaurants are getting in on the fun with Halloween parties, specials and themed dinners. So plan your best costume and celebrate at one of these restaurants.

An oyster roast dinner starts at 6:00, followed by a party at 8:00. Tickets are required for the oyster roast and are $30. Dinner includes a dozen oysters, gumbo, cornbread and bread pudding. The party is open to the public. Cactus Brothers play 6-10, followed by Halloween karaoke at 11:00.

Three Floyd's will be hosting a tap takeover, plus spooky snack specials, a costume contest with prizes, and a “handmade haunted house.” Party starts at 7:00.

The second annual Halloween party includes a parlor show by Raimie Magic, palm reading by George Sands of House of Magik, karaoke, Halloween buffet with roasted goat, and a costume contest with prizes. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance with a donation of two non-perishable food items to the Bay View Community Center Food Pantry.

Vanguard is changing into a Chinese-American restaurant for the night, changing concept like a costume. The restaurant will be called The Golden Dragon and will open at 5:00. There will be no sausages served, but the menu will include scallion pancakes with pork belly and clams, trotter potstickers, hot and spicy lobster and egg rolls, among other things.

The All Hallow's Eve Steampunk Soiree with feature food, DJ, and scary silent movie screening. A themed buffet, passed appetizers and punch with Meraki's homemade soda will be served along with specialty cocktails. A $50 gift certificate will be awarded to the best costume. Party starts at 7:00 and tickets are $30.

The Iron Horse Hotel is hosting The Shining Bash, a haunted hotel-themed party. Decorations will pay homage to The Shining, hotel staff will be dressed as characters from the movie, and it will be screening throughout the night. Themed cocktails will be available, including one made with Great Lakes Pumpkin Spirit. DJ Kiings will be playing a set 8-11 with dancing. Best two costumes will receive $50 or $100 bar tabs. The event starts at 7:00 with no cover charge.

The 4th annual Halloween Bash will feature dancing, drinks and a costume contest. The party starts at 9:00, with a free barrel of PBR to start the night. Free pizza will also be available at 11:00. Cover charge is $5.

Upcoming Events

Oct 22-25: Kohler Food & Wine Experience. Food and cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail tastings and dinners with local and celebrity chefs. For more information, see this article.

Oct 23-24: Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Three tasting sessions over two days, plus educational classes. Over 50 breweries represented. Tickets range $20-$85.

Oct 24: Potosi Beer and Cheese Tasting at Uber Tap Room. Four Potosi beers paired with four Wisconsin cheeses. Tickets are $18.

Oct 25: Milwaukee's Largest Bloody Mary Party at Great Lakes Distillery. Bloody Marys available for $5 with proceeds going to Hunger Task Force. Add the garnish bar for $3, $2 grilled cheese sandwiches and $1 raffle tickets. Bring non-perishable food donations for a free raffle ticket.

Got the scoop on upcoming news and events? Contact me on Twitter @brewcitybooze.