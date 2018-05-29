Milwaukee's Popular Patio Places

It’s that time of year again: patio season! Milwaukeeans are hearty folks, but when the weather’s warm and the sun is out, we take advantage of it every second we can. If you’re one of those people who decides where to eat or drink based solely on the presence of a patio—no judgment here—then check out these 12 Milwaukee-area patios that don’t often make other lists of most popular patios.

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next