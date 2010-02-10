Benji’s Deli Remains a Milwaukee Gem

×

When thinking aboutwhat to order at Benji’s Deli (4156 N. Oakland Ave. and 8683 N. Port Washington Road), cornedbeef and pastrami instantly come to mind. Then again, so do soups like thehomemade chicken broth and tart cabbage borscht. For the hungry appetite, thereis nothing like the simply described chicken in the pot, a large bowl thatholds a full half-chicken, two matzoh balls, noodles, slices of carrot andplenty of chicken broth. The chicken is big and meaty, and the bones are stillin. It’s a lot of food for less than $10. Also consider the French dip, whichis made with very tender beef brisket and served with a small bowl of gravywith homemade characterwintertime comfort food. Benji’s has been in businessfor decades for a reason: quality.

