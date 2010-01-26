Brewed Café: Same Charm, New Name

×

After many yearsin business, Brewed Awakenings, located in the heart of Brady Street (1208 E. Brady St.), quietly changed itsname to Brewed Café. The change has been smooth, and all of the funky charmremains. Coffee drinks are still served in abundance, in addition to oldfavorites like vegetarian chili, a hummus wrap and meaty sandwiches. There aresome changes, however. Breakfast is now served at all hours, so if you crave awaffle with the works, you are no longer restricted to the morning. Flatbreadpizzas have been added as well. Five of the six toppings are vegetarian, andpita bread may be ordered as a crust instead of flatbread. The place otherwiseremains the same, with patrons glued to laptops while nursing espresso drinks.