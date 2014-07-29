Cielito Lindo’s Mexican Tradition

Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation of authentic cuisine. Upon entering Cielito Lindo it is clear that the staff and ownership strive to produce the most authentic Mexican food possible, as plates of enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas and burritos are carried from the kitchen window and delivered to hungry patrons with an almost rhythmic regularity. And after the brightly painted walls and mouthwatering smells, this routine is among the first details you will notice about Cieleto Lindo’s Walker’s Point location.

Baskets of tortilla chips and two varieties of salsa arrive with sizeable menus. Generally speaking, the larger the menu, the more room there is for error and inconsistency, but Cieleto Lindo appears to have its priorities in order. Its selection of house specialties includes traditional Mexican dishes like bistec a la Mexicana ($11.49), chiles rellenos ($11.49), lomo de puerco en salsa verde ($11.49) and bistec en salsa verde ($11.49). Served with tortillas, rice and refried beans, and covered in a delicious, green tomatillo salsa, the steak of the bistec en salsa verde and the pork of the lomo de puerco en salsa verde are expectedly tender and taste even better wrapped inside a warm corn tortilla.

Perusal of the house specialties will lead to considerations of the seafood options, which range from fish tacos topped with freshly chopped onions and cilantro ($12.49) to ceviche de camaron ($11.49) and camarones a la diabla ($12.49). Though the camarones a la diabla fails to deliver the heat it promises, the “special hot sauce” covering the shrimp and vegetables produces a pleasant, muted burn. And like camarones a la diabla, the preparation of ceviche de camaron leaves little room for error. Thankfully, Cielito Lindo keeps things simple, marinating the shrimp with lime juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes and limited spice.

As far as Cielito Lindo’s Mexican favorites and combination plates are concerned, everything tastes great. The chimichangas ($10.99) are deep fried, but not overly greasy; the enchiladas rojas ($10.99), which can be filled with chicken or cheese and onion, have just the right amount of ancho chile; and the taco dinner ($8.25) makes for a simple and satisfying meal.

It should be added that most of the Mexican favorites can be ordered in smaller portions from the lunch specials menu. Available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all lunch specials are quickly prepared, affordably priced, and served with rice and refried beans.

Cielito Lindo has a second location at 1300 W. Burnham St.

Cielito LIndo

739 S. Second St.

414-649-0401

$-$$

cielitolindomilwaukee.com

Handicapped access: Yes