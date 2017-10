The Lagniappe Brasserie (17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin) serves some fine continental fare in a charming setting. The interior has a countrified French feel in a location surrounded by suburbia. The menu changes periodically, but expect classics like lobster bisque, escargot and wild salmon plus trendier fare like heirloom tomatoes and Tuscan skate wing, a recent lunch special. The prices seem moderate for a setting this lovely. Dinner reservations are a very good idea.