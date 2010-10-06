El Salvador Offers Best Corn Tortillas in Milwaukee

El Salvador Restaurant (2316 S. Sixth St.) serves the best corn tortillas in the city. The modest restaurant, which sits in the shadow of the landmark Basilica of St. Josaphat, offers dishes from the Central American nation of the same name. The tortillas, served with certain entrees, are thicker than their Mexican counterparts. They arrive warm and bursting with the flavor of cornmeal. Try a pupusa, which is a filled corn cake. All of the fillings for pupusas are good. Even better, the pupusas are very inexpensive (Note: El Salvador does not accept credit cards). The restaurant offers a very good selection of Central American beers, most of which are on the light-bodied side. Salvadoran food differs from Mexican, so expect a unique dining experience at this quality restaurant.