Don’t Forget Tosa’s Radisson Hotel Bar

The urban modern (with retroflair) style of the Radisson Hotel (2303 N. Mayfair Road), its lobby decorated withcolorful paintings of Milwaukee landmarks, was astriking addition to Wauwatosawhen it opened in the late ’90s. Along with accommodating visitors to the metroarea, the Radisson’s restaurant and bar (especially the bar) provided amuch-needed place for locals to congregate before the construction of newrestaurants at Mayfair Mall and new hotels in the area. Amid all the currentoptions, don’t forget the Radisson. The bar remains a comfortable spot for adrink or bite to eat with its warm wood tones, sound-absorbing carpeting andhappy hour specials from 4 to 10 p.m. Most of the bar food is tasty, especiallythe flavorful half-pound Angus burgers and chicken breast sandwiches, thegenerously portioned quesadilla and an enormous bruschetta platter.