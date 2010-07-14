Fratelli’s Pizza Draws a Crowd in West Allis

×

Lincoln Avenue is not the busiest street in West Allis, so why are there so many cars atthe intersection of 62nd Street?Because this site is home to Fratelli’s (6202 W. Lincoln Ave.). Seating is limitedto three tables in the small interior and a few outdoor spots with umbrellas.But most of the customers are here for carryout. While pizza is the specialty,there are subs and Italian deli sandwiches as well. Many customers also go forthe Chicago-style hot dogs. My sandwich of choice is the Italian beef. GoodItalian beef is not easy to find in Milwaukee,but they’ve got it at Fratelli’s. Ask for sautéed green peppers and somemarinated hot peppers to complement the thin, succulent slices of beef. This isa family-run establishment with prices that aim to please. For moreinformation, visit fratellispizzacafe.com or call (414) 541-0500.

