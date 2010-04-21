Grass-Fed Goodness

×

Redmeat has become a potential health hazard, not just from ecoli infections andslipshod federal inspection of filthy packing plants, but because the cattleare coming to the slaughterhouse sick from the food they are given. Somewhereback in time, an amoral ad agency developed the image of corn-fed beef as agood thing. Actually, cattle have a hard time digesting corn, which leads toall sorts of bovine maladies. In nature, cattle eat grass and a movement isafoot to restore the animals to the preferred diet.



Becausegrass-fed beef is still considered a boutique business, prices in supermarketsare higher than the common corn-fed product. A less expensive option forMilwaukeeans is simply to order a hamburger at Sobelman’s Tall Grass Grill (1952 N. Farwell Ave.,273-GRAS). At $6 for a hamburger and $6.50 with cheese, the price is less thanthe corn-fed patties fried up at many other premium burger houses. And unlikeMcDonald’s, where French fries are a la carte, the Tall Grass Grill includes aorder of fries with every burger served.



Ifthe place’s name is familiar, it’s from the popularity of its parent pub,Sobelman’s Bar & Grill at the rim of the Menomonee Valley.Owner Dave Sobelman carved a niche for himself by the end of the last decadefor serving tasty burgers on good buns. Opening the Tall Grass Grill a year agowas a risky venture into new territory. For his latest venture, Sobelman foundnew suppliers whose ranchers operate the old-fashioned way. It’s home on therange for the cattle whose meat is served at the Tall Grass Grill, not squaloron the feedlot. The animals are allowed to graze naturally and are given alifespan longer than the hurried existence of their corn-fed cousins.



Noneof this would matter much to hungry customers if the result were less thanflavorful. The burgers at the Tall Grass Grill are thick but leaner than usualand have a unique, clean flavor. Served on an excellent, glazed French countrybutter roll, they can be stacked with an array of fresh sides, including theusual onions, lettuce and tomato but also avocado and jalapenos. The choice ofcheese affords another array of unusual flavors, including chipotle jack andhorseradish cheddar. For a dollar more, you can order such one-third poundspecialty burgers as the Bacon Blue and the Jalapeno Bacon Cheese.



Sobelman’sTall Grass Grill is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday11 a.m.-9 p.m. Beer and wine have been on tap since last November. Theydeliver.

