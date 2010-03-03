Le Reve: Wauwatosa’s Wonderland of Delights

×

The display cases at LeReve, located in the heart of Wauwatosa(7610 Harwood Ave.),make for a wonderland of delights. Le Reve is a French patisserie and café, andits glass cases are filled with baked goods. Macaroons come in five pastelcolors, madelines are in the shape of scallops, and Sacher tortes definechocolate richness. Some of the items are so beautiful that they seem criminalto eat. The fruit tarts are carefully topped with choice fresh berries and achocolate dome that is a work of art, but even they are outdone by the lemonmascarpone gateau that comes in an edible bowl of pink and white swirls. Thechoice of baked goods is extensive and the selection changes quarterly, as doesthe café’s menu. The prices are quite fair considering the quality.