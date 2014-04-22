Make Your Own Pizza

Wisconsin’s most recent California culinary import comes in the form of a new Blaze Pizza franchise that opened in late 2013. Blaze offers a 21st-century approach to pizza on the quick. In a similar vein as Chipotle, Blaze is focused on creating quick, healthy foods. Gluten-free and vegan diets are easily accommodated, and several pizzas are only 100 calories a slice. While Blaze Pizza is a national chain restaurant, this location is locally owned and operated.

The restaurant feels clean and modern. Earthy tones and arty photos with fun slogans on the walls feel right with the vibe at Blaze. The dining room isn’t overly large but because of the high ceilings it seems airy instead of cramped. Tables with chairs or bench seating, plus a couple of high tops, are comfortable.

Like some other “alternative” fast food places, at Blaze Pizza customer service begins at the counter. The energetic, friendly staff walks you down the line where you can choose your toppings and see your pie being assembled right in front of you. The final step in the process lands your pizza in an 800-900 degree open hearth oven for as little as three minutes. The result is a perfectly cooked, crispy thin-crust pizza.

The pizzas are all 11-inch rounds and will feed one to two people. The simple pie (mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce; $5) or one-topping pizza ($5.85) are for picky kids, a light meal or to be accompanied by a salad. Eight signature pizzas (all $7.45) offer creative flavor combinations and interesting toppings. Try the BBQ chicken, which includes banana peppers and gorgonzola, or the Art Lover, topped with artichokes, mozzarella, ricotta and garlic. If you’re feeling inspired, go with the build-your-own-pizza option. All for the same price ($7.45), you can let your inner pizza chef out and choose as many or as few of the vast array of 40+ ingredients to top your pie.

Fresh salads are made in-house daily, but unlike the pizzas, are prepared in advance. The roasted veggie & gorgonzola salad ($3.85), romaine lettuce generously topped with roasted zucchini, red pepper and cheese (vinaigrette on the side), complemented the pizza nicely.

With all the good food, you’re going to want something to drink too. While Blaze offers a big selection of Coke products, try the uniquely refreshing blood orange lemonade ($1.85). The 21+ crowd may prefer to go with one of the local MKE Brewing or New Glarus beers available in bottles ($4).

There is only one dessert on the menu, but it’s a good one. The s’more pie ($2) consists of two McVities British Digestive Biscuits (think graham cracker cookie), marshmallow and chocolate. Order it warm—after its brief sojourn on the edge of the pizza oven, you’ll have a properly gooey s’more.

Blaze Pizza

17530 W. Bluemound Road

262-754-0999

blazepizza.com

$