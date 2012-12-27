McKiernan’s Dash of Irish

Although the hours at McKiernan’s (2066 S. 37th St.) had been erratic at first, the bar is now on a consistent schedule, including lunch. Located on a quiet street in a residential neighborhood, you have to know where to find it. An offshoot of Barnacle Bud’s (which is even more difficult to find), McKiernan’s is a charming place with a vintage bar and a menu with a dash of Irish, including lean corned beef, shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash. Fish and chips are served and on Friday there is Barnacle Bud’s fish fry. Prices are modest with no entrée over $10. Try it out.