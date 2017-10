× Expand Blue Jacket

Three Milwaukee bars have been nominated for Food and Wine magazine's The People's Best New Bars poll: Blue Jacket, Goodkind and Lucky Joe's Tiki Room.

The poll seeks to rank the most innovative new bars in the country and is broken down into regions, including the Midwest. Blue Jacket is featured for their rum-based highballs, Goodkind for their food and cocktail pairings, and Lucky Joe's Tiki Room for their riffs on classic tiki cocktails. Voting ends Sept. 30.