Mr. Wok’s Malaysian Menu

Mr. Wok Pan Asian (2128 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) serves good, reasonably priced Chinese and Thai food, but that wouldn’t be the primary reason to trek to Silvernail Plaza. Mr. Wok is one of the few Wisconsin restaurants to feature Malaysian cuisine. That lone appetizer, roti canai, resembles the Indian flat bread of a similar name, but its crisp flakiness differs significantly from rotis likelier found alongside tandoori chicken and basmati rice; two steaming hot slices come with a small cup of soup with a tamarind base complemented by chicken, potato and other vegetables. A larger serving of soup, curry laksa, makes for a representative main course. The popular Malaysian street meal features spiced coconut broth bathing an abundance of noodles, shrimp, sliced chicken and bean sprouts. Kankung belacan comes closest to a vegetarian dish, though it still contains fish paste; seared fish offering assam ikan comes covered in a piquant chili paste. Mr. Wok whets the appetite for more Malaysian.