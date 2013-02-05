Nona’s South Milwaukee Tradition

Come there once and it’s likely owners Tom and Ida Spack will remember your face. Nona’s Café (2206 S. 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) is that kind of place—friendly, genuine and warm. Open Monday through Saturday, Nona’s serves a breakfast and lunch menu at reasonable prices. Nothing is over $7. The Friday fish fry is a good starter, a Milwaukee tradition with a generous portion of lightly battered cod served with the requisite marbled rye and coleslaw. The twist comes with the starch: you can stick with steak fries or try sweet potato fries, potato pancakes or a noodle-sauerkraut mix. Nona’s atmosphere is pleasantly unassuming, with plenty of green plants on one end and a drum kit for the owners’ band on the other.