Short Orders (City Market)

Some businesses are recession-proof. City Market's three locations around greater Milwaukee are bustling places, humming with conversation and the sound of orders being taken. The coffee/ sandwich shops serve the local Stone Creek brew along with a variety of tastefully composed breakfast and lunch specials, salads and pasta dishes. An array of delectable baked goods and desserts (tortes, pies, key lime bars) are on display. Jars of malt balls add to the menu and the décor. The locally owned City Market began with its flagship Shorewood storefront (2205 E. Capitol Drive) and expanded to a pair of spots in Wauwatosa (8725 W. North Ave.; 8700 W. Watertown Plank Road).