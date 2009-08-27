Short Orders (Fiesta Restaurant and Bar)

Many people remember the popular Benjamin Briggs located in a former Schlitz tavern, complete with a rare Schlitz mosaic on the exterior. The bar provided a comfortable setting and a back dining room filled with knotty pine paneling. The property remained vacant for years, but finally reopened this spring with the name Fiesta Restaurant and Bar (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.). The menu is now Mexican, but the interior decor remains the same and the back patio is as pleasant as ever. Though the menu is small, prices are very inexpensive. Plates of four tacos run from $3.60-$5.40. At the upper end of the scale is shrimp a la diabla ($8.50), a dish that is billed as very spicy but arrives with a mild chile sauce with soothing warm flavors. The priciest item is a haddock fish fry ($8.95), served every day. Fiesta has resumed its role as one of the most charming corner bars in the city.