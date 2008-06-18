Short Orders (Karen Jean's Oyster Bar and Grill)

Everybody likes a good deal. How about a Maine lobster dinner for $12.95? This is the Wednesday evening special at Karen Jean’s Oyster Bar and Grill, which is located in the Milwaukee Public Market next to the St. Paul Fish Co. Seating is casualjust a stainless steel counter with a few seats. You choose a live lobster from a tank and the meal includes fries, coleslaw and butter for dipping the lobster meat. This has to be the best deal locally. Also consider a Thursday evening visit, when the oysters are two for the price of one. The selection of oysters changes daily. Note that the market closes at 8 p.m.

Photo by Kate Engbring