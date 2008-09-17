Short Orders (Kegel's)

Few places offer as much German Old World charm as Kegel’s (5901 W. National Ave.), with its congenial bar, wood tables, hunting murals, stained-glass accents and oak beamed ceilings. The menu is very German, though the Friday fish fry competes for popularity. The item to order is sauerbraten; the tender beef is marinated for 10 days before it’s served. You won’t find any shortcuts here. Instead, you’ll find beef rouladen and a good Wiener schnitzel at moderate prices. For the fish fry, try the bluegill or the lake perch.

Kegel’s, which has been satisfying the people of West Allis for decades, continues to shine.

Kegel’s | Photo by Kate Engbring