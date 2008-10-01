Short Orders (Savoy Fish Fry)

Overlooking busy Prospect Avenue from the ground floor of the Shorecrest Hotel, the Savoy Room (1962 N. Prospect Ave.) is a splendid setting redolent of bygone elegance. The walls are black marble, the floors terrazzo and white linen tablecloths are topped with little lamps.

As the name suggests, the menu is mainly Italian; even the Friday fish fry has an Italian accent. Two pieces of cod are breaded in a feathery Sicilian batter, lightly spiced. Pasta in tomato sauce is an agreeable alternative to french and cottage fries. The meal comes with a loaf of Italian bread and choice of an attractively spread salad or a hearty soup. Any day of the week, lunch at the Savoy Room is an undiscovered secret for Milwaukeeans looking for superb food at reasonable prices. Spread the word!