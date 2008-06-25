Short Orders (The Taste)

Ever wonder when you’ll find the time to visit all those restaurants you’ve been longing to try? Those whose busy lifestyles seldom allow them to indulge their palates are being offered a way to make up for lost time. The Taste, Milwaukee’s own gastronomical gala, takes place June 26 at the Harbor Lights Room (909 E. Michigan St.). Patrons will have the opportunity sample food from more than 10 restaurants, including time-honored favorites such as Tenuta’s and Benji’s Deli and new arrivals like Kincaid’s and Indian Rasoi. What’s more, the event benefits VarietyThe Children’s Charity Wisconsin. A live jazz band will get the evening underway at 6 p.m. and private views of the fireworks finale from Milwaukee Lakefront’s Garden Terrace will ensure that the Big Taste ends with a big bang. For ticket information, call (414) 687-5365 or go to www.milwaukeefood.com.