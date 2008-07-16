Short Orders (Tres Magueyes)

One of my favorite Mexican foods is camarones a la diablathe devil’s shrimp. In theory means shrimp in a fiendishly spicy red pepper sauce, but even in Mexico the level of spicing varies considerably. A simple beachside restaurant at Zihuatanejo served camarones lived up to this fiery reputation. But another restaurant I visited in Mexico City served shrimp that, although jumbo-sized, was without any spiciness at all. Milwaukee is equally mixed, with some places that prepare this dish very well. For the utmost in spiciness try Tres Magueyes, a modest restaurant located at 2423 S. Sixth St., within sight of St. Josaphat’s Basilica. Seafood is a specialty and prices are low. For the camarones a la diabla, the sauce is a vivid red, thanks to the chiles, and the shrimp not overly large. Add sliced onions and mild green peppers and you have a flavorful if highly spiced delight - all for just $10 with rice, beans and tortillas.

Photo by Kate Engbring