Take Me Out to the Sandlot

There are two strips of bars that are conveniently close to Miller Park—for before or after Milwaukee Brewers games. One is along Bluemound Avenue and the other on National Avenue, across from the VA Medical Center. A newcomer to this group is the Sandlot Bar and Grill (4823 W. National Ave.), its interior filled with scattered bits of baseball memorabilia. The menu is basic but offers proper sports bar fare. Burgers are a third or half pound and are customized to order. Wednesday and Saturday feature cheap chicken wings and for something spicy try a bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper. A highlight is the Italian beef sandwich. Prices are inexpensive—a lot cheaper than in the ballpark.