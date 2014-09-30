Thai-namite at the Public Market

Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. This is the second location for the Brady Street Thai-namite, and the first Thai restaurant in the Third Ward. The newly renovated spot in the Market is housed between Nehring's Family Market and the St. Paul Fish Co. and features a sushi bar incorporating refurbished bowling alley maple wood that seats seven.

The owners, three woman who are all Thai natives, are celebrating the opening by offering complimentary spring rolls with any lunch plate order during the first month of operation. They also offer delivery service from the market location.