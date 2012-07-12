Two Bucks at Two Bucks

Two Bucks may be a chain but it's a small one with only three venues, two in Ohio and now, one in Milwaukee. The newest Two Bucks (2321 N. Murray) is located in the former Dog's Bollocks and retains the same charm. Two Bucks refers to the price of many of the beers and a few of the food items. All of the sliders are that price, with selections including a black and blue burger, buffalo chicken, stuffed mushroom, and, in a nod to Milwaukee, a bratwurst slider. Other items are standard bar fare with flatbreads, wraps, and a few salads and snacks. It has a bit of character and very friendly prices.